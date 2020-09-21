PADUCAH — The political battle lines are set, as the process to replace Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg begins. Ginsburg died Friday at the age of 87.
On Saturday, President Donald Trump made it clear he intends to fill the vacant seat on the high court. Likewise, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said Trump's nominee will get a vote on the Senate floor.
Democrats argue that the seat should not be filled until after the presidential election is over, pointing to Republicans not filling Antonin Scalia's back in 2016, when then-President Barack Obama nominated Judge Merrick Garland. Dr. Brian Clardy, a delegate for the Democratic National Committee, says replacing Ginsburg should wait until after the election.
"I thought that precedent had already been set that we do not appoint justices to the bench during an election year, even though the Constitution doesn't say that," says Clardy.
Most Republicans say, because they control both the Senate and White House, this situation is different than 2016.
"If the situation were turned around where Biden had control and the Senate had changed, then everyone knows that they would put up a liberal judge to the court," says First District Chairman of the Kentucky Republican Party Greg DeLancey.
DeLancey believes the president and the Republican-controlled Senate have an obligation to appoint someone to the court, and has faith they'll get it done.
"The Republican Party wants to fill that with a constitutional conservative that will follow our Constitution, and that's what we believe in," says DeLancey.
"It's gonna' shift the court dramatically to the right. There are probably gonna' be other possible vacancies," says Clardy.
Clardy believes the hearing for whomever Trump nominates will be ugly — and very partisan.
"It's gonna' make the Kavanaugh hearing, the Thomas hearing, and the Bork hearings look like 'Romper Room,'" Clardy says, "I just say to Americans: put on your seat belts. This is gonna' be a long and very bumpy ride."
It's unclear how quickly Trump will nominate Ginsburg's potential successor. The president on Saturday said his nominee will be a woman.