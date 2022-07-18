PADUCAH — When it's this hot, your AC unit is probably working overtime.
Paducah Power says customers should be careful, especially during the summer months, so their bills don't skyrocket.
People can do incremental tasks to help keep their bills down.
"This is the time of year when most people see their higher bills," says Andrea Underwood with Paducah Power System. "Not because rates have gone up, but because they use more. They're trying to stay cool, kids are home during the day, when other parts of the year they're in school."
Paducah Power says before you leave home, make sure to close your blinds and/or curtains to prevent the sun’s rays from raising the temperature.
Insulation is also key, and make sure you don't use many large appliances that expend a lot of energy.
"Everyone's situation is going to be different, because every resident, their residence is different," Underwood says. "And so you can have one home that's the same size as the next one, but perhaps the insulation is not as good."
The Department of Energy recommends setting your thermostat at 78 degrees. If that's too warm for you, try raising the temperature by one degree slowly over time.
Paducah Power says it helps customers during extreme cold and heat, and through it all they assure people that the power grid will continue to help power homes throughout the region.
"Despite all of the really hot temperatures that seem to come earlier than they normally do, we haven't' set records, so it maybe gives me an indication that a lot of consumers are paying attention to their usage, which is great," Underwood says.
Paducah Power says there are also several options for payment.
For instance, levelized billing is a rolling average of the last 12 months.
On the other hand, people can also pay as they use energy.