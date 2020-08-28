PADUCAH — Tropical depression Laura continues to move toward our region. Laura made landfall early Thursday morning, killing six people in Louisiana. People's homes were left mangled and flooded as high winds and water moved through their neighborhoods. Preparations were underway in the Local 6 area Thursday Laura is expected to make an impact on Friday — and a tornado warning in the Missouri boot heel Thursday night.
National Weather Service Meteorologist Derrick Snyder participated in a Facebook live video on Thursday to discuss Laura's local impact. He says flash flooding will be a major concern.
"That atmosphere's going to have a lot of moisture to work with to produce very heavy rain, torrential downpours with these storms," Snyder said. "So you can get a quick inch or two of rain without much trouble at all with these storms and that can cause flooding really quickly."
Heavy rainfall will be another test for Paducah's stormwater system. City Manager Jim Arndt said proper precautions are being put in place in areas that regularly flood.
"We're working with some of our larger creek areas, where we have devices in place to help catch debris," Arndt said. "We're actually cleaning off those devices, too, making sure those are debris free, so the water can flow through quickly."
Snyder said parents need to be aware of the impact the storm could have on their child's school day. They're estimating severe weather will be in our area Friday afternoon.
"We finally have kids back in school, and schools will be letting out around that time. So, we want to make sure everyone's aware of the weather, especially as we get into the afternoon hours as you're going about your day," Snyder said.
Flooded roads will be an issue throughout the area, because of the large amount of rainfall. Arndt says Paducah Public Works crews will be on standby to deal with the effects of the storm.