MAYFIELD, KY — Kentucky preschool and daycare centers are still operating under strict COVID-19 restrictions. KY Kids Preschool in Mayfield is still not allowing parents to enter the facility in to reduce the risk of spreading the novel coronavirus.
"Loving on the kids, it's very hard not to," said Assistant Director Jenny McNutt. "We blow our kisses, we throw our I love you signals to each other with our sign language."
McNutt said they can only have 15 students in the preschool right now, but it normally has 27. Reducing the number of students they're allowed to serve has put the parents who rely on them for child care in a tough position. Many KY Kids parents are essential workers.
Preschools provide the resource of child care, allowing parents and guardians to get back to work. However, employees of those facilities are not included in the second phase of Kentucky's vaccine distribution plan, which is phase 1B. That phase does include employees of K-12 schools. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended states include several other groups, including childcare staff.
"I really feel like we should have been up more in the line, especially since we started before school teachers back in June and we've been here with the kids longer," McNutt said.
In March, KY Kids was forced to close and parents had to make a choice.
"They were trying to use vacation days, or switching days, like, mom go to work or dad go to work, and they would try to do opposite days, but there's sometimes when both of them had to stay home," McNutt said.
McNutt said if leaders want the economy to improve, daycare and preschool workers need to be vaccinated earlier.
Gov. Andy Beshear has previously said the state does not have enough doses to accommodate daycare and preschool workers in the first phase of the state's plan, which is phase 1A. A petition, sponsored by the Child Care Council of Kentucky asking the governor to move those workers up has not resulted in any changes to the vaccine plan.