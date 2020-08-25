CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — Some of your kids are back in class.
Today is the first day of school for several local school districts.
Class is back in session at Calloway County Middle School. Some students are starting virtually, others are taking in-person classes.
Principal Amy Turner said so far students are adjusting to the new safety measures like social distancing at lunch, wearing masks in some classrooms and sanitizing often.
"I think it's just going to take a lot of being...You have to be proactive and be prepared," Turner said.
"When things don't go according to your best lead plan. You're just going to have to back up, be flexible, do what you need to do to fix the situation and move forward."
About 400 students came back to Calloway County Middle School for in-person classes. Turner says they're working to make sure that in-person and distance learners get the same quality of education.
Empty classrooms will be disinfected before the next round of students come in. Lockers won't be used. Turner hopes they'll be able to keep class formats the way they are.
"I'm just looking forward to seeing our students getting to know them and working together to see growth," Turner said.
"See how they start the year, and how we can move and grow together and progress throughout the school year."
Turner said the school year looks different, but the focus on learning and safety will be the same.
Students who choose "distance learning" can also opt for paper packets. Turner said they're working to get chromebooks to students who don't have access to a computer.