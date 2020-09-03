Hurricane Laura is leaving many people in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi displaced from their homes. Our local Red Cross chapter is sending volunteers to help people affected by the damage the storm left behind. Kathy Grochowski, a volunteer from Owensboro, has seen homes torn apart, flooded, and even brought down to just the foundation. Laura's high winds are also leaving hundreds of thousands of people without electricity. Grochowski says the excessive damage makes the relief process even harder.
"It's going to take probably a month to even get the power back on. So these folks are going to have to stay with friends, or stay in a hotel, or make do however they can at least for a month," Grochowski said. "And then you add on top of that the heat, the humidity, the stress — they're really having a hard time."
As water still covers roads, and many families are returning to find their homes damaged from fallen trees. Grochowski described people using chainsaws to cut and remove tree limbs from their living rooms and children's bedrooms.
"All the memories, all their pictures, all their baby toys, all their everything. They've lost everything. And then on top of all that, you have the wind, the heat, the humidity, the bugs, this is every day," said Grochowski.
Volunteers are helping feed people and get them to shelter if need be.
"We had a drive-thru or drive by feeding line going today, which was really good. And that was comforting for the clients," Grochowski said.
COVID-19 is adding to the difficulty. It means volunteers are not able to comfort those who were impacted.
"I have caught myself several times trying to reach out, like I was going to either take someone's hand or maybe even reach in to give them a hug, and I think, 'Oh, I can't do that,'" Grochowski said. "So we've really learned how to do fist bumps, and elbow bumps, and salutes, and those types of things. And you just get them in your prayers and in your heart."
She plans on staying in the area for the next two week, as they continue to feed people and help them find shelter. The Red Cross is collecting donations to help those affected by Laura. Click here to learn how you can donate.