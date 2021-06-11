PADUCAH — A local resource for victims of child abuse and sexual violence stands to lose nearly $2 million in federal funding annually. Resource centers like Lotus: Children's Advocacy and Sexual Violence Resource Center rely on funding from the Victims of Crime Act (VOCA). That money helps Lotus provide a safe haven for victims of child abuse and sexual assault, along with a variety of specialty services for victims and their families.
“To see the possibilities of what can happen at a place like Lotus and knowing that there’s a chance that those resources might not be there for those people, it is heartbreaking,” Community Outreach and Engagement Specialist Caroline Glynn Neal said.
Kentucky has one of the highest rates of sexual violence crimes in the country. VOCA Fix is a bill that essentially acts as a cry for help to senators to increase funding for sexual violence resource centers. The bill passed in the House with bipartisan support. The Senate, however, has been dragging its feet.
Neal said the growing number of sexual assault cases requires more funding. As it stands, VOCA funding is slowing dwindling. That means fewer survivors' needs are being met.
“Every day that passes there are millions of dollars that are prevented from being delivered to victims of child abuse and sexual violence and other crimes. And so that that’s why it’s so important to take action”, Glynn Neal continued.
The VOCA funding helps resource centers like Lotus keep their doors and arms open to victims and their families.
Glynn Neal said people can help Lotus by contacting the offices of Senate Minority leader Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul. To email McConnell's office, click here. To email Paul's office, click here.