PADUCAH — Restaurants in Kentucky are getting ready to reopen for dine-in customers at reduced capacity starting May 22. Cynthia's Ristorante in Paducah is preparing to take its insurance provider, Cincinnati Insurance Company, to court after the restaurant's business interruption insurance claim was denied. Attorney Mark Bryant is handling their case.
"There are millions of businesses out there that are qualified to get this money. In the court system, we filed that lawsuit — it was in McCracken Circuit Court — the judge will make a decision as to whether the insurance company's going to have to pay it or not," Bryant said.
The lawsuit claims that, in Cynthia's case, there's no virus exclusion in the policy that would keep Cincinnati Insurance from paying.
"Unless it says specifically, under the specific section, then they'll have to pay. With so many of the policies it may have it in one section, but not have it in another section," Bryant said. "The policies are poorly drafted, and they just count on people not making claims. And people don't like to make claims, because they think their insurance is going to go up. Well, I've got to tell you their insurance is going to go up whether they make a claim or not."
Bryant believes one thing will give them the upper hand when they go to court. "The rule of law. That will do it. That is the upper hand. Because once the judges start making the decisions in these cases, it's all over. Because all we're asking for is a judge to make a decision that those insurance policies are ambiguous, and as a result of ambiguities, that our people should get paid," Bryant said.
Cincinnati Insurance Company has 20 days to file a response to the lawsuit. Bryant plans on filing several more lawsuits for business interruption coverage in the near future.