EDDYVILLE, KY — A local restaurant is offering 401(k) benefits to its employees in an effort to help them prepare for their futures.
The Joint BBQ, Wings & More in Eddyville, Kentucky, began offering 401(k) benefits in October of last year.
Right now, every employee who is eligible for the benefit is utilizing it.
Connor Parshall, a 20-year-old employee of the restaurant, says he is excited about the opportunity to save for retirement.
His dad has a background in business, so he learned from a young age that investing in his future is important.
"Honestly with the economy the way it is and everything, it's important to build your own wealth," Parshall says. "You're basically losing money in a bank account, so when you do that, they match it. With the money they bring in, you bring in, that sets you up for a future far beyond just the job you're currently in."
Parshall's favorite part of his job are the regulars. He knows many of their orders by heart. Having the family atmosphere at his workplace means a lot to him, and business owner Allison Choate wants to make sure the family atmosphere also extends to her employees.
"I want them to know that I care about them," she says. "Not only while they're working here, but I also care about their future and what they want to do with it."
She wants to help her employees whether this job is a stepping stone or if it becomes a full-time career.
Choate hopes offering benefits like 401(k)s can help keep her employees feeling happy, cared for and reduce turnover.
To get a 401(k) through the restaurant, employees must have worked there for three months and they must be at least 21 years old.