PADUCAH — Labor Day is a time to celebrate workers across the country.
As many in the Local 6 area had the day off mark the occasion, one man was rolling up his sleeves for his first week of business.
Xman's BBQ in Paducah held its grand opening just in time for the holiday weekend.
Burgers, pulled pork and chicken wings are just some of the things Xsavier Cleary is serving at his restaurant, Xman's BBQ.
He says the journey to serving his own food in his own restaurant has been long.
“The struggle's real. I been out in the 100-degree temperatures, on top of the grill smoking, just trying to make it,” Cleary says. “It's a big difference going from being outside under a tent to an actual building or restaurant.”
Cleary says he doesn't mind working, especially when it's something he's passionate about, like cooking.
Still, opening a business in the current economy is daunting.
“I'm the first to admit, times' been hard for me, too. I mean, for all of us, I'm sure. You know, because the economy has been messed up. And especially, like I said, I got hurt at work, lost a job I had been working on for years,” says Cleary.
That's why he says he doesn't take the opportunity to serve food to his community lightly.
During his first few days of business, his customers have showed up.
“The support from the community, the love they showed me was just outrageous," he says. "We sat down a while ago for the first time, I think for five minutes. Which, busy is always good."
It's small operation with a limited menu to keep costs down.
His family is there as staff.
“Without my family, I wouldn't be able to do it. They are who made it possible,” says Cleary.
He's calling his first week a success and hoping for many more like it.
“Giving up is not an option. There is a light on the other side, because, I went through and thought my life was over, but I bounced back. 'Cause God's good. And look at me now,” Cleary says.
This is just the beginning for Xman's. He says he plans on expanding the menu to include breakfast, fried foods and even a Soul Food Sunday. He's already looking ahead to the possibility of adding another location in the future.
Cleary and the crew are taking the next few days off to prep for their permanent schedule.
The restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday at 1535 Broad Street in Paducah.