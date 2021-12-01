PADUCAH — A worker shortage continues to impact workforces like the service industry. It's even causing some restaurants to temporarily close.
Hiring signs have become a more common sight as the economy continues to recover from the impacts of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Restaurants are dealing with a shortage of workers nationwide. However, Bandana's Bar-B-Q in Paducah is being affected by the shortage differently.
"I've had a couple of guests tell us that they didn't want to come in, or they would order to-go food, because they didn't know if we were staffed and so they didn't want to bother us," Bandana's Bar-B-Q manager Marcus Brown said. "And I would always have to tell them, 'You're not a bother. We would love to have you in here. We would be more than happy to help.'"
National chain restaurants are feeling the effects of the shortage. Zaxby's in Paducah had an empty drive-thru Tuesday evening, but that's because the restaurant is temporarily closed. It's not the only one, either. Zaxby's locations in Union City and Martin in Tennessee and Cape Girardeau and Sikeston in Missouri are also closed. The Murray, Kentucky, location is the only location in the Local 6 area still serving. Brown says the service industry must adapt to changes brought on by the pandemic.
"We have to manage it. I mean, a lot of our back-of-the-house employees sometimes have to leave before they're supposed to. A lot of our front-of-house employees have to hope people still show up so they can make some money," Brown said. "But me and my other two managers, whenever we do get extra busy we always lend in help. We always make sure our guests get what they want to anyway, so we have to do what we have to do in order to survive."
There's been no word on how long local Zaxby's locations will remain closed. To read the most up-to-date Bureau of Labor Statistics report, click here.