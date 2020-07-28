PADUCAH — Restaurants in the Local 6 area will take a hit from a new requirement to reduce their indoor seating to 25% of capacity announced Monday by Gov. Andy Beshear.
Strickland's Seafood Restaurant has been ramping up sanitation, social distancing, and making customers and employees wear masks. Owner Shawn Strickland believes that should be enough.
"If everybody is practicing what they're supposed to be doing, sanitation, all my customers have masks," Strickland said. "All my employees have masks. Everybody's 6 feet apart. What's it matter? If they're practicing what they're supposed to be practicing, 25%, 33%?"
Strickland said with the previous 33% capacity rule, the restaurant could seat 147 customers. At 25%, they'll seat 113. He said that will hurt business.
"It's devastating," Strickland said. "Especially when you have — I have 40 employees working for me, and they're depending on us and their families to make money. And we keep on dropping, dropping it down. I can't keep them all working if that's what's going to happen."
Paducah Beer Werks Owner Todd Blume said bar seating is already closed. The business will have outdoor seating and takeout options. Blume said he feels this is the safest option for now.
Blume said having outdoor dining only will drop sales. But making sure the community is safe is key.
"I want everyone to come here," Blume said. " I don't want to do this because this doesn't help my business. But it protects the community. And we have to do that first. Because without a community, I don't have a business."
Strickland said they'll be following the state's restrictions, but he's ready to get back to normal.
Graves County Health Department Director Noel Coplen said Kentucky's rising cases come from family get-togethers and other social gatherings. He said people don't often take precautions like wearing masks when they're with their family members.
In addition to the reduced capacity for restaurants, Beshear said bars in Kentucky must close their doors completely for the next two weeks. The new restrictions go into effect Tuesday.