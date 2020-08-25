PADUCAH — President Trump officially accepted his re-nomination Monday when the Republican National Convention kicked off in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Monday night the program moved to Washington, D.C. to highlight speakers including Donald Trump Jr. and U.S. Senator Tim Scott (R-SC).
In sharp contrast to the virtual Democratic Convention some of the RNC events this week will include live audiences. An unprecedented finale is scheduled for Thursday when President Trump speaks at the White House.
One of the RNC Delegates participating virtually and watching on television is State Representative Lynn Bechler (R-KY 4th District).
"I'm really excited about it. I, of course, wish that we could all be there in person, but my expectations are there will be a dramatic contrast with the Democratic Convention. The republicans and democrats have different philosophies on the country and what needs to be done and I expect that those ideas will be in sharp contrast this week," Bechler said.
The unconventional way it's being held this year doesn't faze Bechler who said the Republican Party of Kentucky held its gathering virtually and it was fine.
"That worked out very well. Ever since then we've had quite a bit of enthusiasm at the grassroots level. So, I'm optimistic that the enthusiasm will be maintained and while I wish we were there we have to live with what we have. And I expect a good convention," Bechler said.
Bechler said there are stark differences between the two parties. Differences and contrasts he hopes Vice President Mike Pence and President Trump will highlight in their speeches later this week. Bechler also cast doubt on high profile republicans who are publicly supporting former Vice President Joe Biden.
"The folks who are coming out. The so-called Republicans who are coming out against President Trump in support of former Vice President Biden strike me who are part of the swamp. I think that if you're a republican you need to support the party. Speak up when things aren't right. When you feel that things aren't right. But if, in fact, you don't support our platform, our pro-life platform, our pro-gun platform, our pro-God platform then I don't think you have any business being a republican. You can go ahead and become a democrat," Bechler said.
Other speakers scheduled to address the RNC this week include Attorney General Daniel Cameron (R-KY), U.S. Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) and U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY). Rep. Bechler said it makes him proud the role Kentucky has in this year's convention.
"I think it's wonderful. The republicans have embraced Kentucky. We not only have Senator Paul and Attorney General Cameron speaking but we also have Leader McConnell speaking on Thursday night. If you recall back in 2016 we had Kentucky State Senator Ralph Alvarado speak at the the Republican Convention. So, the Republican Party has recognized the importance of Kentucky in this election and in elections that try to bring -what I will call- sanity back to, and normalcy, back to our country," Bechler said.