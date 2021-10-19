WEST KENTUCKY — Some local school districts are considering changes to their mask requirements as COVID-19 cases in Kentucky continue to decrease.
Masks have become a normal part of the day in schools across the country. That could be changing soon for students in Mayfield. Superintendent Joe Henderson explained the update to the district's mask requirements following a unanimous vote from the Mayfield Board of Education.
"Two weeks at 20% incident rate or lower in Graves County. Once we've met that two weeks consistently across 14 days, then we will recommend but not require masks within our schools," Henderson said. "At that time, masks will still be required on all school buses."
In Paducah, Superintendent Donald Shively said he and McCracken County Schools Superintendent Steve Carter are meeting with local doctors to discuss their options. It could lead to some changes in their mask guidance in the near future.
"We're thinking about it together, at least as two superintendents that serve the same community," Shively said. "We've got great people in this community, physicians that are willing to give us their time. They have children in one district or the other, so they see it from the parent perspective."
Back in Mayfield, Henderon said the only case the district has had in its most recent count is a staff member. No students have tested positive or had to quarantine as a result.
"It's been a tough several months, even over a year, that we've had to go through a lot of the mitigation strategies that we've used, but they've been more than cooperative," Henderson said.
If Graves County continues to stay on the current path with its incident rate decreasing, masks could become optional in late October or early November. Graves County must remain below 20% on the state's incident rate chart for two weeks in order for the district to not require masks.
Speaking during a briefing on the pandemic Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear advised against lifting mask requirements.