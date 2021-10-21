MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Local school districts are excited to have students back in the classroom and in the cafeteria. When students were learning from home earlier in the pandemic, many school districts delivered food to students who needed it most. McCracken County Schools was no different.
Now that students are back, they have those three guaranteed meals each day. However, it's not without some changes. Social distancing and to-go containers are just some of the differences. Even though lunches look a little different, the goal is still the same: to make sure no student is hungry.
Many students depend on three meals a day from the school district. McCracken County Schools Food Services Director Sara Jane Hedges said she's proud of that food security.
"We do realize the last meal of the day that we feed our kids could be the last one they have until the next day. That in itself we put a lot of pride in each plate," said Hedges.
Hedges said they've seen a shift from students wanting processed foods to fresh.
"Now that we're menu-ing some of these things, like spaghetti and Salisbury steak, some of the old school, traditional favorites, they're loving it. It's because they're tired of eating out of a bag," said Hedges.
But some of those items are hard to get because of the nationwide supply shortage.
"We do have a lot of substitutes sent to us. That can be challenging because we make this perfect menu that we want to abide by. Right now, that is just not reality," said Hedges.
Hedges said paper goods are the hardest to come by, especially since meals have to be in containers to prevent contamination.
Paducah Public Schools Food Services Director Lynsi Barnhill said it's a similar situation.
"We know the things that they like, and we're not able to get those things. It's hard to communicate that to families, and I hope that they understand we're trying to give them nutritious meals. While still experiencing supply chain issues," said Barnhill.
Both directors said it's all worth it to have kids back in the classroom and the cafeteria.