MARSHALL COUNTY KY — "We are following the law," multiple Marshall County School District leaders said ahead of Thursday's school board meeting, as they implement Senate Bill 150 district wide. This, after language in the bill caused statewide confusion all because of the word "or" in place of an "and."
Students in fifth-grade and below cannot be taught human sexuality "or" students cannot be taught about gender identity or sexual orientation. The Kentucky Department of Education sent out sweeping guidance for schools to choose one measure or the other while lawmakers say it's meant to ban both teachings.
During Thursday's meeting, the board approved forms drafted by the district to follow the rules of Senate Bill 150.
That form is partnered with an opt-out and consent form. Parents need to fill one of them out for specific activities. Local 6 tried to speak with board members and both the superintendent and assistant superintendent of Marshall County about these new forms and senate bill 150. Everyone declined an on camera interview.