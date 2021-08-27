VIENNA, IL — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Thursday that teachers and staff in K-12 schools and in higher education must be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Sept. 5. If they choose not to get the vaccine, they will be tested for COVID-19 weekly. Staff members at Vienna High School now face that choice.
The superintendent, Joshua Stafford, says his school already had COVID-19 testing in schools before the governor's announcement. The district has a "test to stay" option.
"With parent opt-in, they're able to test on days one, three, five and seven, post that exposure. As long as that test is negative, they don't have to miss any school. So, we're very fortunate in that here locally in Vienna we have that testing capacity that has already been set up," says Stafford.
It's up to his staff members to decide if they want to get vaccinated. Until then, Stafford will continue to make the vaccine as accessible as possible.
"We're well over 50% of our staff being vaccinated here locally," says Stafford.
Stafford says the school has hosted vaccination clinics in the high school since early February. He says he will continue with vaccination efforts.
"We certainly continue to open up our facilities to IDPH and Southern Seven Health Department to come in and provide access to vaccination clinics in our community," says Stafford.
That’s a goal he believes we should all have in mind.
"We hear this message everywhere. Our goal is that we get kids in school in the safest way we can for in-person learning. That's what we want to achieve at the end of the day," says Stafford.
Vienna High School will host its next vaccination clinic on Sept. 10.