PADUCAH — Staff shortages have presented a great obstacle during this year's flu season, and the Paducah and McCracken school districts are leaning heavily on teachers to help keep classes going.
After shutting down in early November, both McCracken County and Paducah schools are seeing improvements in student attendance.
In McCracken county — one school's attendance rate plummeted, reaching a low of 60 percent. Student attendance rates started getting back to normal after the break, going from 80 to 94.5 percent. Staff shortages are still a problem, though.
That's causing local school districts to lean on current instructors to fill in as illnesses like influenza continue to make the rounds.
Paducah Superintendent Donald Shivley explained how the lack of substitute teachers is causing a burden for other staff members, saying: "We see that lack of workforce in our substitute opportunities, just like you hear other companies talk about across the region and across the United States. The way we overcome that is we're using classified staff, instructional assistants... sometimes our teachers on their planning periods are covering those classes to ensure there's an adult so that instruction continues."
McCracken County Superintendent Steve Carter further explained how staff shortages impact schools, saying: "The other piece of that though is we also had so much staff out. At that point, it makes it very difficult to safely operate the schools. From our teachers to our bus drivers to our food service workers to our custodians. There was just so much more to it than just student absenteeism, but also staff absenteeism."
Shivley says burnout is expected to happen while leaning on teachers. "We can't not think there's not a big opportunity for burnout when you don't have time to plan during the school day to grade papers, call parents back. Then, you add that to the school day and you end up being there late at night," he explains.
Overall, both school districts are working on finding a solution to the shortage that will benefit both students and staff.