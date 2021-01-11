MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Local school districts are preparing for the start of in-person classes this week after weeks of virtual learning.
Paducah Public Schools, McCracken and Marshall County are the districts starting classes.
Paducah and Marshall County schools begin Monday. McCracken on Tuesday.
All the districts have some form of hybrid scheduling.
Marshall County Superintendent Trent Lovett is looking forward to seeing his students again.
Lovett said 85% of the district is returning for in-person classes. He believes this structure is important for students.
"The social and emotional side of just being a part of a group," Lovett said. "Maybe even having to wait your turn. Having to get up and get dressed in the morning and clean and fix up for school or whatever."
Elementary and Middle School student will return all five days of the week. High school will follow a hybrid model with one group coming in Tuesdays and Wednesdays and another group coming in Thursdays and Fridays. All high schoolers will be virtual on Mondays.
"They can stay at home by themselves," Lovett said. "They are very... more mobile. So they're out in the community more with probably more opportunities to contract the virus."
Paducah Public Schools will also follow a hybrid model with one group coming Mondays and Tuesdays and another coming Thursdays and Fridays. Wednesday all virtual.
Lovett said hybrid models help with social distancing. He hopes all students will be able to return in-person before the end of the school year.
Lovett said the district will continue with precautions like temperature checks, hand sanitizing stations, mask requirements and social distancing.