BENTON, KY — School starts in less than a month. That has leaders at Marshall County Schools focused on the finishing touches of repairs to damage caused by frozen sprinkler pipes that burst last winter.
Eight months later, there are major improvements to the campuses that had damage. New flooring, paint, ceilings and other things.
This summer, cleaning up Central Elementary and Benton Elementary has been a top priority after pipes burst in December 2022.
"It was very heart wrenching, actually, with all the water and damage," says Benton Elementary School Principal Lorrie Shadowen
On a routine building check, Shadowen says she was the one who found the damage at her school.
"I immediately started making calls to Mr. Stokes and others that could come and assist," says Shadowen.
Now, Benton Elementary is ready for school to start next month.
Shadowen says the cleanup and repairs took more than most would think.
"It takes a village, and everybody was helping, from teachers to custodians. Other principals in the district came and helped," she says.
With new paint, floors and ceilings, Benton Elementary is ready for the school year.
Facilities and Transportation Director Jeff Stokes says the only thing left to do is work on cubbies and cabinets in the classrooms.
"Now they're going to be working on that. We're going to get our lower grades … preschool and kindergarten, we'll have their casework in their classrooms by the time school starts, and then we'll work from first grade to second grade on up to fifth grade," says Stokes.
Benton Elementary and Central Elementary have come a long way.
Shadowen says she can't wait until Benton Elementary opens its doors again next month.
"We will be ready. We are excited to show off our new school," says Shadowen.
School starts on Aug. 8 for Marshall County, and teacher will return July 27 to start preparing their classrooms.
Graves County High School and Graves County Middle School also had damage from that cold snap. The work at the high school has been completed. At the middle school, they are still working on flooring in the fine arts wing. That work is expected to be completed in a couple of weeks.