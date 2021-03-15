PADUCAH -- On Monday, local families in Kentucky will get the chance to visit their loved ones in nursing homes and long-term care facilities once again.
Governor Andy Beshear announced some visitation restrictions are lifting.
These three sisters love coming together to bond and catch up on life.
It's the first time in a year, they've been able to do this, all because of COVID-19.
"We didn't see each other," Rose Stephenson, a Rivercrest Assisted Living resident said. "We didn't go to the dining room. And we didn't go to all the different activities. And that really played on me."
Kay Fields use to visit them at Rivercrest Assisted Living biweekly. For her, life without these visits is a struggle.
"It was depressing," Fields said. "But we did keep up with phone calls. We passed puzzles back and forth."
Now, with vaccinations and the pandemic slowing down, residents are slowly getting freedoms back, like eating at the dining hall.
Cindy Bryan is excited to see her family again.
"Just the closeness," Bryan said. "And catching up on things in our lives. And just be together. Just being together that's all."
This pandemic is making fields value and appreciate family more than ever.
"Until you've not been able to be with your family," Fields said."You can't experience it. But being able to come back. I'm so thankful they've got this room set up. We can now come and visit. And laugh and cry and enjoy each other."
Being reunited is priceless.
All nursing homes and long-term care facilities must stick to precautions like masking and social distancing.
Rivercrest Assisted Living is requiring visitors to schedule an appointment. They're sticking with two people per visit. They will make few exceptions.