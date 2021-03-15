Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana...Missouri... Ohio River at Mount Vernon...J.T. Myers Dam...Shawneetown... Golconda...Paducah...Olmsted Lock and Dam...and Cairo. For the Ohio River...including Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda, Paducah, Olmsted Lock and Dam, Cairo...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Ohio River at Paducah. * Until Monday afternoon. * At 8:00 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 40.0 feet. * Flood stage is 39.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow morning and continue falling to 22.1 feet Wednesday, March 24. &&