PADUCAH — In March, 31% of small businesses said inflation is the biggest obstacle they're facing, according to the National Federation of Independent Businesses' Small Business Optimism Index.
Small businesses in the Local 6 area, like Big Ed's in Paducah, are feeling the effects.
Things were just starting to return to normal after the pandemic. Like most businesses, inflation, worker shortages and supply chain issues have been hitting Big Ed's hard. But, inflation is just another obstacle they have to overcome.
The restaurant's owner, Ed White, says inflation is hitting him harder than he expected.
“Food is going up and prices of goods to get in. It's really hard to know what you're going to get in day by day. Sometimes I have to order stuff two or three weeks in advance to make sure I'll get it on time,” White says.
Big Ed's is a buffet, and the restaurant's prices don't account for wasted food. Despite rising overhead costs, White doesn't want to raise prices.
“It's something I don’t want to do, but I have to do that or either close the doors. I'm trying fight through it if I can. If it comes to it that I can no longer do that, then I'll have to go up on prices. That's the nature of the beast,” says White.
Big Ed's is also having staffing issues. White is constantly wearing many hats to pick up the slack.
“I had a guy out who was sick, and of course I had to step in and start cooking. That's not a problem, because I like doing it. But at the same time, I can't do 10 things at once,” White says.
And he's always struggling to get what he needs in the restaurant.
He can typically get a hold of ingredients, but other supplies aren't guaranteed weekly.
“One week, it might be the drinking straws, the drinking cups. It’s mostly paper goods,” says White.
Even though he's unsure whether his prices will rise, he's determined to keep serving free meals to the community whenever he can.
“I want to keep doing what I'm doing, and I want to give back. I'm blessed, so I want to give back. That's what it's all about,” White says.
Big Ed's has provided Thanksgiving meals to community for the past six years.
He plans to continue this year, no matter the cost.
Experts caution that continued high inflation will likely lead consumers to be pickier about how they spend their money.
For now, White says he's still seeing around the usual number of patrons.