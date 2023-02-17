PADUCAH — Moneymakers Social Club in Paducah was issued a cease and desist order last week from the McCracken County Attorney's Office because of "illegal activities." Those illegal activities are classifies as gambling.
The club opened last September. There, people can play games like pool, darts, chess and poker. Moneymaker Social Club is owned by Christopher Moneymaker, winner of the Main Event at the 2003 World Series of Poker.
When the business opened, previous McCracken County Attorney Sam Clymer gave an opinion letter saying there was nothing illegal about what was going on there. There was a membership fee, but in the poker games played there, no profit was being made from the games.
Local 6 spoke with the club's attorney, Michael Byers, on Thursday. He said there is nothing illegal about what is happening at the social club. The club has been transparent about the playing of poker with public officials and with its members.
"The laws in Kentucky allow private games of poker to be played in a private setting, where the house doesn't take remuneration of profit from the game itself," said Byers.
In December, the club applied for liquor license from the state of Kentucky. ABC denied that application because of "illegal activities," and that document was sent to current McCracken County Attorney Cade Foster.
Foster said he did not have any other choice but to take legal actions.
"We felt like we had to do something. It's our job to uphold the rule of law and enforce violations of it. We felt like there was a clear violation of it, so it was our responsibility to act," Foster said.
However, the social club sees the denial as "inappropriate." Byers said there are other private clubs in the state that have slot-style machines that have liquor licenses.
The McCracken County Attorney's Office said it is pro-business, and it is going to research and review the new plans of the social club.
The club is still open, but there are currently no poker tables or chips there. The social club is moving to more of a sports bar theme.