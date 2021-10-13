PADUCAH — The pandemic has put a financial burden on families. Today, the need for financial assistance for many families is still here. That's where Kentucky Legal Aid and Family Service Society come into play.
They provide housing assistance for people in the Paducah community.
The pantry at Family Service Society is stocked with basic food essentials. Families in the community depend on those items to put food on their tables. But what you can't see is the assistance the nonprofit provides to people who need help paying rent or their utilities.
It wasn't a service FSS provided before the pandemic, but the need became prominent. The director, Candace Melloy, says housing and rental assistance have been the two largest needs during the pandemic.
"In the fiscal year of 2021, we're only seven months into our fiscal year, and we are already reaching the end of what we had budgeted for our rental assistance program and our utility assistance program," says Melloy.
Melloy encourages those who need help to reach out. The services they provide are for those who need it most.
"There's a huge stigma wrapped around asking for help, especially a social service agency," Melloy says. "A lot of people feel like there's got to be somebody more deserving than them, or their somebody who needs it more than they do. The bottom line is if you need assistance and you need help that's what we're here for."
Family Service Society isn't the only one seeing an increase in its client base. So are staff members at Kentucky Legal Aid. The organization also helps with rental assistance within the community.
Catherine Fuller is the managing attorney at the Paducah office. She says the increase has been overwhelming.
"We've really seen people struggle with finances and really to find a normal aspect in their lives now," Fuller says.
Kentucky Legal Aid's client base, especially those needing help paying for housing, is continuing to increase.
"We were busy before the pandemic, but now people are waiting 45 days to two months to get an appointment with us," Fuller says.
Agencies like Family Service Society rely on help from the community to provided services like housing assistance. If you would like to donate to Family Service Society, or if you need assistance, click here.
To contact the Kentucky Legal Aid Paducah office, call 270-442-5518 or toll free at 800-467-2218.