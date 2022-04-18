PADUCAH- Sporting events nationwide are experiencing a referee and umpire shortage for a variety of reasons. One of the biggest reasons being harassment from some of the coaches and fans. With a nationwide increase in fans and coaches assaulting sports officials, local sports are now seeing a decrease in people wanting to be umpires.
Ben Crenshaw is the assigning secretary for softball in the first region, and he says there are a lot of factors playing into the shortage.
"We are seeing a shortage of umps. I have about 22 on my staff right now for softball and typically I like to have about 30-35," says Crenshaw.
Crenshaw says the main reason is the stigma that comes with being an umpire.
"I think it's the stigma of the coaches and parents getting onto the umpires," says Crenshaw.
It’s not really an issue in the high school region.
"In our high school region, all of our couches and fans are really good. I don't see many complaints about them. It usually happens a lot in travel ball. You see it on the news that people are getting attacked. It's hard to keep out with social media the way it is today,” says Crenshaw.
Region one softball umpires average $55-65 a game. To ben an umpire, they have to register with the state, pass a Part 1 test and attend local umpire meetings. Crenshaw says it always helps to know the game.