GREENFIELD, TN — That scary scene during Monday Night Football was very familiar to a local high school student.
Back in August, Local 6 brought you the story of Greenfield High School student Blake Rodehaver.
It was nearly identical to Damar Hamlin's.
Now, months later, Rodehaver and his family are reliving that night.
Blake wasn't watching, but shortly after it happened, his phone blew up with messages.
Many of them said something along the lines of, “This reminded me of what happened to you.”
He quickly went to social media, and once he got caught up, all he wanted to do was be there to support Hamlin.
"All I could think about was how scared he has to be because I remember that terrifying feeling of, 'Is this it for me?'" Rodehaver says.
A football player's heart stops in the middle of a game.
It's an experience so rare, Rodehaver was surprised to hear it happened to someone else.
“In that moment, I just wanted to be there because most people can't tell him what to expect,” Rodehaver says.
For Rodehaver's mother Shonda, it was too much.
“I didn't come out and watch it. I just couldn't. I'm not far enough along where I could see that. I wish I could hug his momma because there is not a more hopeless feeling than to not know what is happening with your child,” Shonda says.
Blake's football coach Russ Brown says the emotions are still too raw for him.
“I was actually watching it live, and I had to turn it off because I actually got a little PTSD from it,” Brown says.
Watching how fast medics responded to Hamlin reminds Brown of how quickly everything moved that August night.
Greenfield Schools administration has since critiqued protocol, pointing out what changes need to be made in case of a similar emergency.
“The only thing we talked about that we needed to work on was blocking off more people from coming down and getting involved,” says Brown.
The game Blake loved since 4 years old, he can no longer play.
He still grapples with that loss every day, but he says God is what keeps him going.
“Just have faith. Right now, there's so many ways you could go,” Blake says.
He's sending a little of that faith to Hamlin, with prayers, hoping for an outcome where he can return to the game they both love.
Blake may be done playing, but he hasn't given up football.
Brown says next season Blake will be back coaching the junior high football team.
Local 6 asked Blake if his experience will affect how he coaches his players.
He said he'll teach them to play every game like it's their last.
Blake was a three-sport athlete — playing football, basketball and baseball all his life.
He now helps coach the Greenfield Junior High boy’s basketball team.