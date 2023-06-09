PADUCAH — A local summer camp is on a mission to expose students to new career paths by teaching fun and innovative classes. Thursday's lesson was on drones. Paducah Public Schools is hosting the camp, and middle school students learned basic drone flying skills for a career path that is reaching new heights.
Becoming a professional drone pilot is quickly turning into a viable career option as demand increases. Companies are starting to use drones in a number of different ways, including chimney inspections, on construction sites and even on farms.
For the kids at Makerspace Summer Camp, Thursday was all about learning the basics.
Thursday at the Paducah Innovation Hub, there was plenty of laughter and fun. And when students attend Makerspace Summer Camp, they experience more than just a good time.
"The main purpose is to make sure that all students in our community have access to authentic programming at low cost, so they can begin thinking about their careers," says Makerspace Director Tim Franklin.
The class on drone basics was for students in grades six through eight. Franklin says there is an important reason for that.
"So that they can consider career options as they are approaching High School," he says.
Franklin says the class is just the first step down a potential career path for the students.
"To talk the jargon, and they know the terminology and have the skills to perform the maneuvers. That's beneficial to the student and the employer," he says.
"It's just great seeing the field expanded," says Ian Reed.
Reed followed the drone pilot career path and uses it in his line of work. He says drone work today is different than it used to be.
"There's a lot opportunities out there for somebody who does have their part 107 license," he says.
And he's happy to learn about students venturing out onto the same path he took.
"I'm really pro drone education just in general, Reed says. “There's really not a lot of people in the Paducah area that are doing this kind of thing."
Franklin says that is why Thursday's class and the many others hosted by the summer camp are so important. "Students, if they so choose to earn certification in unmanned aircraft, so that employers in a local area can find students," Says Franklin.
The camp also offers classes in 3-D printing, computer science and robotics. To find out more information about signing up, click here.