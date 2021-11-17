PADUCAH-- Many of you might have started your Christmas shopping early this year to get ahead of supply chain shortages. The National Retail Federation said in a recent report, 40% of customers are starting their holiday shopping before November.
The owner of Learning Railroad in Paducah, Beth Wyatt, is seeing shoppers come in earlier this year to make sure gifts are under the tree in time for Christmas.
Shoppers at Learning Railroad are making their lists and checking them twice. From popits to stuffed animals, Wyatt says shoppers should start early if they want that perfect gift.
"There will still be times out there, everywhere, two weeks before Christmas. It may not be the superior quality people are looking for or the toy children are asking for," said Wyatt.
Wyatt has seen more people shopping early this year. Like many stores, the're also affected by the supply chain shortage.
"We are chasing down our orders. From reps, from our manufacturers, from our distributors, from our delivery guy," said Wyatt.
It's taking longer for orders to come in, and sometimes those orders are substitutes.
"It's been a challenge, and it's about three times the work it would be in a regular year," said Wyatt.
Holiday sales are expected to increase between 8-10% this season, which puts more strain on supply chains.
If you're shopping for the perfect gift to put under the Christmas tree, you're going to want to start now.