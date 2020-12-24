Weather Alert

...Bitterly Cold Wind Chills Expected Late Tonight and Christmas Morning... Sharply colder air will pour into our region today and tonight, accompanied by gusty northwest winds. Actual air temperatures will fall into the teens tonight and early Christmas morning. The apparent temperature or wind chill is expected to fall to around zero. The lowest wind chills will range from zero to minus 5 along the Interstate 64 corridor of southwest Indiana and southern Illinois early Christmas morning. Across western Kentucky and extreme southeast Missouri, wind chills will bottom out from zero to 5 above zero. Remember to dress in layers and cover your head and hands. Provide proper shelter for pets and farm animals.