PADUCAH — It was a new day, with a similar look at the McCracken County Courthouse Wednesday afternoon. Protesters once again gathered calling for equality and justice. A Unity meeting was scheduled for 5 p.m. between local leaders and community members to open a discussion on race relations in the area. However, the meeting was postponed just hours before it was supposed to start.
McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Clymer's office said one of the protesters who was supposed to attend Wednesday's meeting, Richard Dillard, was arrested on a warrant charging domestic violence assault. Clymer's office said the warrant was issued about a year ago. The judge executive says Dillard's arrest came as a shock.
"I did not know when I engaged with him that he had the outstanding fourth-degree charge against him and a prior conviction for the same," Clymer said.
As for the meeting, Clymer thinks it's a bit of a setback.
"I was bringing together pretty powerful members of the community to sit down and discuss these things," Clymer said. "I don't think it's appropriate at this point to go forward with that, with him (Dillard)."
The judge executive believes the conversation they planned on having should still continue. Around the nation, protesters continue to cry out for justice and equality.
"We can't affect what's going on in Minneapolis, or California, or Chicago, but we can sure as heck affect what goes on right here," Clymer said. "And we can set an example of, you know, here's how we do it. We care about the black community, black, white, whatever."
It's a gesture from local leaders to the protesters to start a dialogue, and to make sure their voices are heard.
"We really want to engage. We want to get their input. We want to see what there is that we can provide that's not being provided," Clymer said.
After our interview, Clymer went out to the protesters to listen to what they had to say. The McCracken County District Court Clerk's Office says Dillard's warrant, and citation from a year ago, still need to be processed following his arrest in order for Local 6 to get a copy.