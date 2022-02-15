MAYFIELD, KY — Local utility costs are up. Customers are noticing a drastic increase compared to last month's electricity bills.
Customers were concerned they were being taken advantage of after the Dec. 10-11 tornado outbreak. They questioned whether the higher bills were being used to fund new equipment like poles, wires, trucks or even overtime pay for linemen.
West Kentucky Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation spokeswoman Georgann Lookofsky says the increase was caused by colder weather.
"We've been doing some research. We've shown that the month of January here in our area, we had more average cold temperatures and overnight cold temperatures than we've had in the past four years,” says Lookofsky.
WKRECC customer Brandy Sanchez said her bill nearly doubled, even though she didn’t change anything.
“People say, ‘I didn't do anything. I did not touch my thermostat.’ And that's exactly right. They didn't," Lookofsky says. "Unfortunately, when the weather fluctuates, you furnace works harder to keep your home at 64.”
Many customers, like Sanchez, were concerned that higher prices were the results of being charged for repairs related to the tornado outbreak.
Lookofsky says utility companies wouldn't need to charge extra for that, because it's already included in their bill.
“That fee that they pay us on a monthly basis, that's their share. And we collect those fees from everybody. We pool those and use those for all our routine maintenance and repairs,” Lookofsky says.
Lookofsky advises small things add up when it comes to your electric bill.
Unplugging appliances you're not using and checking for drafts can be big money-savers.
“One of the most serious problems in the winter is that in-leakage of the cold air. The cold air is leaking in, and the warm air is seeping out. If you can, just go around and make sure all your windows are tightly closed and locked,” Lookofsky says.
Lookofsky expects next month's bill to still be elevated because of the recent cold weather. With temperatures warming up, she hopes they will return to normal soon. If you are a WKRECC customer and you have any questions or concerns, you can contact the cooperative's customer service line at 270-247-1321.
West Kentucky Allied Services is also helping customers with utility bills.
To request help, apply through your local WKAS office. Visit wkas-ky.org for more information.