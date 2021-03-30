MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Several COVID-19 providers in the Local 6 area are opening up appointments for people age 16 and older. But are those appointment slots filling up?
It was a slow day Monday at Kentucky Dam Village's regional vaccination site. There were lots of empty chairs and few people coming in to get the shot.
Eighteen-year-old Kalessin Duffy said he was getting the shot because he works closely with people.
"I feel a slight protection, just on the end of, oh, it's something that I don't have to worry about," Duffy said.
To help encourage more people to get vaccinated, the clinic is open for walk-ins for anyone 16 and older this week. Appointments can still be made, but are not needed. Operations Coordinator Harper Ford wants to serve as many people as the site can.
"It's important that everyone gets vaccinated," Ford said. "It is a huge deal, and we want this pandemic to end."
Currently, the Kentucky Dam site is vaccinating about 400 people a day. Its goal is 1,000. There was a glitch in the scheduling system, but Ford says they believe people's hesitancy regarding the vaccine is the main reason the site has so many open appointment slots.
"I think that a lot of people are hesitant because they heard side effects," Ford said. "They heard horror stories of the issues with the vaccine. And we have not had very many issues, if any issues, with the vaccine."
A Kaiser Family Foundation survey shows that 22% of people are "waiting and seeing" before they get the shot.
People ages 16 and 17 must have parental consent. An adult must be with them to get the shot.
Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital and Baptist Health Paducah will expand eligibility on Wednesday. Baptist Health is administering the Moderna vaccine, which is approved for people age 18 and older.
The Pfizer vaccine is approved for people age 16 and older. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is approved for people age 18 and older.
To make a vaccine appointment at Kentucky Dam Village, visit kyvax.com/kydam or call 859-217-4679.
Click here for more information on COVID-19 vaccine locations in the Local 6 area.