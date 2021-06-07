PADUCAH — Shelley Keeling is angry. He’s 74 years old – and he was charged with assaulting a McCracken County deputy in a Walmart parking lot.
The whole situation was caught on camera.
Then, Friday, just 14-days before his trial, the commonwealth dropped the charges – like it never happened.
But Keeling remembers, and now, he's heading back to court – this time federal – suing the deputy, who he says assaulted him. Not the other way around.
It all started more than a year ago, after a woman swiped Keeling's parking spot.
Walmart security video shows Keeling waiting for a handicap parking spot.
"They pulled out to leave, and here come that woman. See me trying to get that spot?" he says.
She pulls in, so he parks next to her – in a no parking zone.
A Paducah police officer watches it all unfold. He walks over to Keeling, and turns on his body camera.
"She knew what she was doing,” Keeling says. “I told her. I said ‘Hey I'm waiting,' and the people that left they were so gracious," Keeling says.
"And I agree with that,” the officer says.
"Then let's have a good day then,” Keeling says.
The conversation continues about him parking over the lines.
It was Mother's Day 2020. Keeling says he was in a good mood, up until this point.
“This is not a handicap parking spot,” the officer says. “That is.”
"Why I tell you make her move, and I’m going to park over there. You're going to do one or the other. now!" Keeling says.
"You can't make me,” the officer says.
"Well, you can't make me. Write the ticket man," Keeling responds.
The officer asks to see his driver’s license.
"I don't have time to talk to you. You're wasting my time,” Keeling tells him.
"You want to go to jail?" the officer asks.
“For what?" he replies.
"Disorderly conduct,” the officer says.
"Man, I ain't no disorderly conduct just ‘cause I don't talk to you like you got sense. I’m a 70 year old man,” Keeling says.
The officer walks away. You can hear Keeling yelling in the background. "You ain't going to get me with no disorderly conduct, and a vet,” Keeling says.
"And I respect that," the officer replies.
“No, you don't respect me,” Keeling says.
The officer asks the woman why she parked in the spot.
"I didn't know it was his,” she says.
"He had been sitting behind my police car for three minutes trying to get pulled in here,” the officer tells her.
"I didn't even know it was his,” she says.
"He was turned, trying to get turned in here before you,” the officer explains. “And then you took over his parking spot. He has every right to be mad at you. Now he's getting ready to get a ticket because he had to park over there."
This is when surveillance video shows McCracken County Deputy Jeffrey Hartman making his way toward Keeling.
In his report, Hartman writes he was sitting in his patrol car when he witnessed Keeling “causing a scene,” so he stepped in to help.
That’s when we see Hartman for the first time on body camera video.
“Which vehicle is he driving?" Hartman asks.
"He's driving that right there," the officer says.
"Move it," Hartman says.
As the officer walks to his squad car, Keeling and Hartman continue talking.
"I ain’t got to move it. Write the ticket,” Keeling says.
"You're going to move it,” Hartman tells him.
"No I ain’t. No I ain’t," Keeling replies. "Go call them. I will sue you.”
Keeling begins to yell to other people in the parking lot about what’s happening, saying "Hey y’all, this white woman took my parking space and.”
That’s when Hartman grabs Keeling and shoves him into the rear of Keeling’s SUV.
Keeling calls out asking for someone to record the incident on camera.
"Hey, I’ll move,” the woman parked in the handicap space tells the officer.
"Don't grab me no more, man,” Keeling tells Hartman. “Don't grab me no more."
"I didn't go to Vietnam for you to put your hands on me,” he says.
Keeling is a disabled Vietnam veteran. He hurt his back while overseas, and is still in pain today.
Recalling the incident now, he says he was fearful of the deputy.
"He scared me, baby. He did," Keeling tells Local 6 "Oh yeah he did, when he put his hands on me. Ain't nobody done me like that in my life."
Surveillance video shows a different angle of what Keeling is talking about.
"Here he is. Now I’m seeing these people behind him walking. So I turn like this, Brianna, ‘Hey film this man, film this.’ So he hooked me, see, with his right arm. He said, ‘ain’t going to be no damn film today,'" Keeling says.
Minutes later, the store manager bans Keeling from Walmart and the officer says he's free to go – with no ticket.
"Here I am, this man done slam me and I’m really mad so now I go home,” Keeling recalls.
He says he called the Paducah Police Department to make a complaint against the McCracken County deputy.
The next day, court records show the deputy filed a citation accusing Keeling of assaulting him – originally labeled incorrectly in the report as an "inmate assault on a corrections employee."
In it, Hartman claims, "Keeling, walking toward me, raised his arms in a fast motion as he was swinging at me. I grabbed keeling by his arms, placed him up against the vehicle, and told him to just be calm. Keeling stated the he was ready to fight at any time."
Keeling says that’s not true.
"You cannot make an aggressive move against a peace officer. You're taught that all your life. Look at him and look at me at 153 pounds. What man in his right man is going to swing at him?" Keeling says.
"Anybody with a brain knows this is a lie, because that's a made up story, you know what I mean? And he didn't do a good job,” Keeling says.
Local 6 obtained video from the sheriff's department through an open records request. It's the surveillance video from the store, but zoomed in and recorded off a monitor – not the original copy.
A few months after the video was recorded, Hartman took to the witness stand, testifying before a grand jury.
That grand jury indicted Keeling on the assault charge, and his case moved up to circuit court.
"I'm trying to keep from crying in front of you, but man it hurts. It hurts to live in a country where everybody hates you,” Keeling tells Local 6.
At his arraignment hearing in September, Keeling was a no show, and the court charged him with failure to appear. Court documents filed by his attorney claim Keeling was never notified about that court date, which is why he didn't appear.
The 74-year-old veteran spent 13 days in jail – the last place he wanted to be during a pandemic.
With help from his attorney, Keeling finally appeared before a judge, who released him with no bond.
A couple of weeks later, Keeling was back in jail – charged with bail jumping. After spending two days behind bars, Keeling says they finally realized he wasn't supposed to be there and they released him, this time for $100.
Both of those charges were dropped.
Meanwhile, the assault case against Keeling continued, with him refusing to take any plea deals.
"Ain’t no give up in my body. Can't be. You'll never see the day,” he says.
We've seen the incident from two angles now – neither of them very clear.
When I asked for a copy of the deputy's body camera video, I was told it didn't exist.
McCracken County Sheriff Matt Carter says Hartman was working security detail for Walmart at the time, which is why he either didn't turn it on or wasn't wearing one – although he was wearing his deputy uniform.
After fighting the charge for more than a year, the case against Keeling was dropped just 14 days before trial.
Commonwealth's Attorney Dan Boaz says multiple attorneys in the office agreed that they wouldn't be successful trying the case in court.
“Dismissal would be a better outcome in this case then going through a jury trial, which we didn't think that we could win,” Boaz says.
Now, Keeling is taking the case to federal court, accusing Hartman, the sheriff and McCracken County of violating his constitutional rights.
“It ain't really about Shelley Keeling. It's about the enlightenment, because this happens to others. It's going to happen to others, and what I’m saying to you is it happens in small towns too. I just ain’t dead yet,” Keeling says.
I reached out to McCracken County Sheriff Matt Carter. In a statement, Carter said: “I am aware of pending litigation Mr. Keeling is seeking in this case. It would be inappropriate for me to comment on the details until that is resolved. Regardless, I have reviewed the incident and all actions were within policy and deny any allegations of wrong doing by the deputy during this three second incident that occurred over a year ago.”