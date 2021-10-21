PADUCAH — $17 million: That's how much a gang is demanding in ransom for American and Canadian missionaries who were kidnapped in Haiti last week.
Seventeen people were taken, meaning the 400 Mawozo gang is asking for $1 million per hostage.
We spoke with local people and organizations about the risks that come with international missions.
Jennifer Carroll lived in Haiti for six-and-a-half years, serving as a missionary alongside her family.
She has personal connections to those who were kidnapped.
"We actually lived right beside the organization that sent those missionaries out, and I knew some of them, and so it is hard," said Carroll.
During her time in the country, she and her family helped with a widows' program and a well-drilling initiative for people to get clean water.
In Haiti, she took steps to be safe at all times.
"We were faced with difficult situations all the time," said Carroll. "Every time you went out on the road, you knew you didn't know if it was going to be your last time because the roads are dangerous."
Beyond Uganda is a Christian organization based in Paducah that helps people in Uganda.
Leaders there say safety is a priority when serving internationally.
"We take precautions always so we're always with a local family — like a local host family, or a local staff member — and we always have increased security on hand," Beyond Uganda Executive Director Capulan Gurrola said.
Leaders at Beyond Uganda say that during the pandemic, there has been a 30% to 40% decrease in peoples' commitment to serve abroad.
They hope that people will respond to their need and serve where they can.
