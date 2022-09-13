PADUCAH — The 8th annual PaDucky Derby fundraiser has officially kicked-off, and the grand-prize for this year's winner is $2,500.
The Merryman House Domestic Crisis Center is holding it's annual PaDucky Derby Duck Race at the Montgomery Lake in Bob Noble Park on October 22. This year, 20,000 rubber ducks are up for "adoption."
When someone adopts a duck, the bottom of the duck is tagged with a randomized number specific to that person. On race day, all of the ducks are launched into the water, and the first one to cross the finish line wins the grand prize.
Participants can adopt a single duck for $5, a "Quack Pack" of 6 ducks for $25, and a "Flock" of 12 ducks for $50. All proceeds from duck sales go to the Merryman House, a Paducah non-profit that offers residential and outreach services for victims of intimate partner abuse and their families. According to their website, the Merryman House has been serving Paducah for nearly 40 years. They describe their mission in more detail, saying:
The lucky-duck that comes in first-place wins $2,500, second place gets $1,000, and third place gets $500. The Merryman House says you don't have to be present at the race to win, but they do hope participants join in on the festivities. You must be at least 18 years old to adopt a duck. After the big race, all of the ducks will fly off to a different race somewhere in the United States.
To adopt a duck or learn more about the PaDucky Derby, click here. If you would rather purchase a duck in-person, the Merryman House says in-person options will be coming soon. You can keep up with the latest PaDucky Derby information on their Facebook page.