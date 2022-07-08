Lourdes Hospital.jpg

PADUCAH, KY — Mercy Health Lourdes Hospital announced today they will be giving cancer patients free gas cards in an effort to ensure high gas prices won't keep them from continuing treatment. 

Lourdes Hospital announced in a Facebook post on Thursday that their cancer care team would be providing gas cards to patients. 

In a statement on their Facebook page, they said: