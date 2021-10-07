LYON COUNTY, KY — Starting Oct. 24 the Lyon County Sheriff's Department will only be responding to emergency calls in Land Between the Lakes if asked to provide backup to U.S. Forest Service law enforcement. Ultimately the issue comes down to staffing.
The Lyon County Sheriff's Department doesn't have the resources to help. Lyon County Sheriff Brent White says it wasn't an easy decision, but was a necessary one.
"We'll still back somebody up in an officer safety situation, but we're not answering their calls for service anymore," White says. "I outlined in a letter how that's going to shake out from our perspective in a dispatch protocol. And it pains me to say no, but I cannot do that to my citizens."
When the sheriff's department has to respond to calls in LBL, it causes a public safety issue. The department is short-staffed, and at times there are only one or two deputies on the road. The only way to access the part of LBL in Lyon County is to drive through Livingston County. If a deputy is responding to a call in LBL and an emergency pops up somewhere else in the county, it will make their response time even longer than normal.
"I'm not going to continue draining our resources to help the federal government when it comes at a cost of helping our local citizens who are paying the bills as far as the taxpayer goes. That's not going to do it," White says.
A 2019 letter for the United States Forest Service, which you can download below this story, outlines its intention to add more USFS law enforcement officers. The main goal is to ease the burden on the Lyon County Sheriff's Department. But White says USFS law enforcement was never increased, and now it only has three officers on staff.
"You have three law enforcement officers for 171,000 acres for three counties in two states. How do you think even that six is going to be enough? It's not," White says.
The sheriff's department began tracking the number of calls it answers in LBL in May 2019. Since then, the sheriff's department has helped with a total of 388 calls. It's a task White says they can't fulfill anymore. When asked to comment on the issues at LBL, the U.S. Forest Service did not respond. The Lyon County Sheriff's Department and other local law enforcement agencies that help with calls in LBL will meet with the USFS Thursday at 9 a.m. in Murray.
U.S. Forest Service intent to add officers:
Lyon County LBL Payment in Lieu of Taxes funds:
The Lyon County Sheriff's Department's LBL incident report:
Wade White's letter to U.S. Rep. James Comer regarding issues with LBL emergency response:
Brent White's changes to Lyon County Sheriff's Department emergency dispatch:
Brent White's letter to Sen. Rand Paul about LBL response:
Brent White's letter to U.S. Forest Service Chief Randy Moore:
Email correspondence regarding LBL emergency services: