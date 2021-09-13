PADUCAH—Paducah Police arrested a man early Sunday morning after his girlfriend was shot during an argument.
According to police, just after 1:00 AM Sunday morning, officers responded to the 1600 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. for a report of someone being shot.
When officers arrived they found 53-year-old Sallie Newton injured from an apparent gunshot wound. Officers tried to help Newton on the scene before she was taken to a local hospital. She later she died from her injuries.
Paducah Police detectives went to the scene to investigate the shooting. The investigation revealed that Newton and her boyfriend, 29-year-old Justin Davis, was driving along Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. while arguing. After pulling over to the side of the road, Davis and Newton continued to argue. In an interview with detectives, Davis said he retrieved a handgun, pointing it at himself as well as Newton during the argument.
Davis claimed he and Newton struggled over the gun as it was pointed at Newton, and the gun discharged, hitting Newton.
Davis was charged with Murder-Domestic Violence and was taken to the McCracken County Jail.
According to the McCracken County Jail website Davis is being held on a $1 million dollar bond. His next court date is Sept. 28 at 9:00 a.m.
Detectives are continuing their investigation into the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270/444-8550. Information also may be provided anonymously through West Kentucky Crime Stoppers by texting WKY and your tip to 847411.
