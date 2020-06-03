PADUCAH — Police arrested a man Tuesday in connection to vandalism at Kentucky Oaks Mall that happened Sunday night.
Sunday, someone broke storefront windows at Five Below at Kentucky Oaks Mall, as well as five doors and three upper window panels at the front entrance of the mall. Police say officers were notified of a large gathering in the mall parking lot just after 8:30 p.m. that night. While officers were on their way to the scene, witnesses told dispatchers that some people at the mall had started breaking windows. When officers arrived, the police department says they saw multiple vehicles leaving the parking lot.
Tuesday, officers arrested 27-year-old Decardia Key on a charge of first-degree criminal mischief. In a news release, police say they identified Key has the person who broke the Five Below windows. Key was identified through surveillance video from the store, as well as tips and videos from members of the community, the news release says.
Key was arrested at 4:11 p.m. Tuesday and jailed in the McCracken County Jail. The police department says the investigation into the other damage to the mall is ongoing, and more charges may be filed.