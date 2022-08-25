PADUCAH — A Paducah man was arrested Tuesday after police say he murdered a woman in a motel room and tried to hide her body under a mattress.
The Paducah Police Department says officers were called to the Deluxe Inn on Broadway Street at 11:11 a.m. Tuesday after a maintenance worker at the motel found the woman's body under a mattress inside a room on the second floor.
Police say surveillance video shows the woman, identified as Tonia Cornwell, entering the room with another woman and a man, 41-year-old Marcos A. Rios, the night of Aug. 18. The room was registered to Rios, police say.
The video shows the woman leaving later that night, police say, and it shows Rios leaving hours after that — but Cornwell is never seen leaving the room.
In a news release, the Paducah Police Department says officers found Rios and took him to the police station to be interviewed later Tuesday afternoon. The police department claims Rios admitted to detectives that he strangled and stabbed Cornwell in the hotel room before trying to hide her body under the mattress. Rios allegedly told detectives he and Cornwell had argued before he killed her, and that he had been in a three-year relationship with her.
Investigators say an autopsy performed Wednesday morning at the Kentucky Medical Examiner's Office in Louisville found that Cornwell was strangled to death and stabbed postmortem.
Rios was arrested and charged with murder/domestic violence and abuse of a corpse and jailed in the McCracken County Jail. The police department says when Rios was arrested, officers found a bus ticket in his possession. He allegedly said he was planning to leave Paducah Wednesday morning and head for Mexico.