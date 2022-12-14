CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — A man arrested in 2020 for setting fire to the Cape Girardeau Islamic Center in Missouri has pleaded guilty to federal hate crime and arson charges, the Justice Department announced Tuesday.
Prosecutors say Nicholas Proffitt set fire to the center around 4:50 a.m. on April 24, 2020, during Ramadan.
Proffitt was arrested a few days after the fire, after he was identified from surveillance video. When he was arrested, police said Proffitt's motivation for the crime was anti-Islamic bias.
In a news release about the guilty plea, the Justice Department says security camera recordings show Proffitt throwing multiple objects through one of the center's windows, then throwing two gallon-sized containers through the broken window before stepping inside.
Once inside the center at 298 Northwest End Boulevard, the Justice Department says Proffitt poured a liquid fire accelerant out of the two containers throughout the center's foyer and down a hallway. He lit two fires that the Justice Department says immediately spread throughout the building. The Associated Press reports that about a dozen people were inside when Proffitt set the fire, but they were all able to escape unharmed.
The center was damaged to the point that it was unusable for congregants, the Justice Department says.
Proffitt has admitted that he set the fire because of the religious nature of the building, the Justice Department says.
U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri Sayler A. Fleming says the arson was actually the second time Proffitt attacked the Cape Girardeau Islamic Center. The Associated Press reports that Proffitt pleaded guilty in 2009 to state charges for throwing rocks at the center, damaging the building and a vehicle in the parking lot.
“Attacks on houses of worship, like the Cape Girardeau Islamic Center, strike at the very heart of religious freedom and observance,” Assistant Attorney Kristen Clarke says in a statement released Tuesday. Clarke is with the Justice Department’ Civil Rights Division.
“The Justice Department will continue to vigorously investigate and prosecute individuals who violently target religious institutions and communities," Clarke says.
Proffitt is scheduled to be sentenced on May 2, 2023. The Justice Department says he faces up to 20 years in prison for damage to religious property. He also faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison for using fire to commit a federal felony; that sentence would be served consecutively to any other sentence he receives.
Additionally, the Justice Department says Proffitt faces fines of up to $250,000 for each charge.
The arson was investigated by the Cape Girardeau Police Department, the FBI Kansas City Field Office, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Perryville Police Department.