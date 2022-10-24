GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A man and woman were arrested in Graves County, Kentucky, Friday after the sheriff's office says investigators found numerous dogs on their property that were neglected and malnourished.
The Graves County Sheriff's Office says the neglected animals were found at a home on Kentucky 1124 in Farmington.
Deputies responding to a report about the alleged neglect arrived at the home to find dogs that looked malnourished and did not have food or water, the sheriff's office says. A news release about the arrests says the home "was in bad shape and not a safe or healthy environment for the dogs."
The sheriff's office says further inspection revealed that many of the dogs on the property needed emergency treatment, and some were chained up "and appeared to have not been fed for some time."
Investigators notified Graves County Animal Control, which responded to take the dogs in.
Deputies arrested the alleged owners, Charles Rodgers and Jennifer Vaughn. The sheriff's office claims Rodgers and Vaughn both told investigators they had about 38 dogs, none of which were up-to-date on their vaccinations.
The two were charged with 38 counts of second-degree cruelty to animals.