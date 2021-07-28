Weather Alert

...HEAT INDEX VALUES 100 TO 105 TODAY... The combination of high temperatures in the middle 90s and high humidity will result in peak heat index readings from 100 to 105 this afternoon. The heat will intensify by Thursday with highs in the middle to upper 90s and peak heat index values in excess of 105. Some relief from the oppressive heat is expected by Friday and into the weekend. Exercise caution if you must be outside for an extended period of time. If you find that you're becoming overheated, take a break in air conditioning and drink plenty of water. The heat affects us all differently, so listen to the warning signs your body may be trying to send.