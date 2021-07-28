PADUCAH — Many local school districts are choosing to leave the decision of whether students will wear masks in the new academic year up to parents.
This, despite guidance from both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear recommending everyone — vaccinated or not — wear a mask in classrooms and other indoor school settings.
Some west Kentucky school districts have decided against mandating masks in school buildings. The Ballard, Graves County, Marshall County, Livingston County, McCracken County, Calloway County, Fulton County, Murray Independent and Mayfield Independent school districts all said masks are optional for students and staff.
The Caldwell County, Carlisle County, Crittenden County, Hickman County, Paducah and Lyon County school districts are all still deciding on whether they'll require masks.
This week, Kentucky data shows about 98,000 kids ages 12 through 17 are vaccinated. There are more than 647,000 students in Kentucky, and some aren't even eligible to receive a shot.
As of July 22, the American Academy of Pediatrics says about 4.13 million kids have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic started. Kids under 18 still account for the lowest share of deaths in the US, making up less than 1% of COVID-19 deaths.
School districts on COVID-19 policies
|School district
|Masks
|Social distancing
|Virtual learning
|Additional details
|Ballard County
|Masks will be optional in buildings, but mandatory on buses in keeping with a CDC order.
|The district will attempt to provide 3 feet of social distancing where possible and reduce congestion in classrooms and common areas.
|The district is having conversation about what virtual options, if any, may be available to students.
|"I think all school districts are cautiously optimistic about the chance to return to school in a more normal setting. However, we are all keenly aware that some decisions can be made for us and that we must comply, whether the mandates are aligned with our beliefs or goals." Superintendent Casey Allen says.
|Caldwell County
|To be determined
|TBD
|Superintendent Jeremy Roach says: "If a student has a health issue, we can work with them and their health provider for students to participate in home hospital, in which their delivery of instruction can be designed to what best fits a student’s individual needs."
|Calloway County
|Optional, but highly encouraged
|When possible
|Unknown
|Students who have COVID-19 will still need to quarantine. Students exposed to an infected student will also require a quarantine
|Carlisle County
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|Superintendent Jay Simmons says the district is waiting for guidance from the Kentucky Department of Education before making any policy decisions on COVID-19 protocols.
|Crittenden County
|TBD
|TBD
|The district plans to have in-person learning for all K-8 students starting Aug. 24. High school students have a virtual option, but only if they were successful while learning virtually last year.
|"I wish we could tell you more at this time, but all this continues to evolve, so we don’t intend to decide what happens next until closer to the start of school," Superintendent Vince Clark says. "We will be prepared to do whatever it takes to continue In-person learning for our students."
|Fulton County
|Optional, but highly recommended
|• Classrooms may not have shared seating options: couches, bean bag chairs, book nooks, or other flexible seating.
|NTI based on number of COVID-19 Cases
|"At this time Fulton County Schools have not approved or disapproved mask wearing. We start school late August and feel we have more time to make a decision. We will work closely with our local health department to help in our decision making within the next two weeks." Fulton County Schools Superintendent Patrice Chambers
|Graves County
|Optional
|Promote physical distancing where practical.
|Provide virtual instruction when necessary.
|Fully vaccinated persons will not have to quarantine if he/she is not experiencing symptoms.
|Hickman County
|TBD
|TBD
|The district does have a virtual option students can apply for. “The program is intended for students who have a medical need to not come in person due to COVID-19,” Henderson says.
|"At this time, we are still waiting for further guidance from KDE before we make any COVID-19 related decisions," Henderson says.
|Lyon County
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|Lyon County’s first day of school is Sep. 7, because of a renovation project, so the district has not made decisions on how it will handle COVID-19 risk yet. “Certainly, we are monitoring CDC guidance along with KDE and KDPH. Likewise, we will see what our friends and neighbors in other districts implement as they return in August,” Superintendent Russ Tilford says.
|Livingston County
|"Our plan is to return to normal operating procedures for the new school year while ensuring safeguards are in place to prevent and mitigate the spread of disease (COVID, flu, strep etc.)," Superintendent David Meinschein says.
|"At this time, there is not a plan for a virtual option," Meinschein says. "However, our goal is to serve the individual needs of our students and work with the parents of immunocompromised students to provide a quality education in a setting that would prevent them from being compromised."
|Marshall County
|Optional
|No
|Marshall County is not offering a Virtual Option related to COVID-19 for the 2021-2022 school year
|"Everything that has come down from CDC, KDE, and state government has left these decisions in the hands of local control. There is only one item that is mandated out of local control and that is that students are required to wear a mask while being transported on the bus. As to the wearing of masks anywhere else at any other time anyone who chooses to do so may, but it is not going to be a requirement." Marshall County Schools Superintendent Steve Miracle
|Mayfield Independent
|Optional, but encouraged for vaccinated
|Unknown
|An on-line option will be available for homebound and home/hospital instruction.
|Masks are required for everyone while on school buses per CDC guidelines.- Mayfield Independent Schools Superintendent
|McCracken County
|Optional
|Will maintain 3 feet of social distance where possible
|Unknown
|Murray Independent
|Optional
|"Social distancing is encouraged when feasible. But when respective schools reach full capacity, the practice is not always possible."
|An online option is available for students who qualify for homebound or home/hospital instruction.
|More than 70% of employees in the Murray Independent School District are vaccinated and MISD will continue to promote hand hygiene and mitigation efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19. Coy Samons, MISD Superintendent
|Paducah
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|Discussions on COVID-19 policies for the upcoming school year are ongoing, Paducah Public Schools spokesman Wayne Walden says. The district has been keeping an eye on COVID-19 positivity rates at Baptist Health Paducah and Mercy Health – Lourdes Hospital, and looking at the number of active cases and occupied hospital beds in the community each week. The superintendent will continue monitoring the data as the beginning of school nears. The district expects to have more information to share closer to the beginning of the school year, which is set for Aug. 18 for PPS.
|Trigg County
|Unknown
|Unknown
|Unknown
|Last updated: July 27, 2021