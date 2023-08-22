MASSAC COUNTY, IL — A local elementary school will remain closed as district leaders confirm tonight the concern of possible black mold growth.
Maple Grove Elementary students will return to in-person learning next week though.
Just in a different location.
The Joppa-Maple Grove School District Board voted unanimously on that decision in a special-called meeting on Monday.
Starting Monday, Aug. 28, Maple Grove Elementary will consolidate into Joppa Junior Senior High School.
This is after the school closed and switched to remote learning last week due to what district leaders called weather-related damage.
Still, the future of the Maple Grove Elementary building is still unknown.
The Illinois Federation of Teachers, Joppa's teachers' union, stepped up.
The school board initially wanted to have kids back in person starting Wednesday.
The union petitioned the board for more time, saying to rush this transition would be chaotic and offered more long term suggestions.
The longer Maple Grove Elementary sits empty. The more concerned the Joppa-Maple Grove school district grows.
The number one goal is to get children back in the classroom safely.
Superintendent, Vickie Artman, told parents and teachers during this special called meeting the best solution is bringing them to Joppa Junior Senior High School.
“We have looked at every classroom in this building and we are able to move the elementary school- those classrooms up here. Everyone has a classroom,” Artman says.
For some, space isn't the biggest concern. Some Joppa Maple Grove teachers say they're more concerned about the time it takes to transition 120 elementary school kids to a building that wasn't originally designed for them.
“Please understand you're essentially asking elementary professionals and high school professionals, for that matter, to essentially come up with a plan in 24 hours notice, with little to no curriculum or supplies,” says Ethan May, a high school English teacher.
Tamra Peck, a 2nd grade teacher suggested alternatives she feels would benefit students long term.
“I want to know if anyone's checked into possibly getting trailers at Maple Grove so we can at least use our playground. If the gym is deemed clear we can at least use our gym,” Peck says.
Roof damage and humidity from HVAC issues are leading to damage that Artman says she can't detail, but black mold is a concern.
“We've had some spore growth, that's the terminology I've been given. Not a lot… But again, that will be something for the experts to say,” says Artman.
Artman declined to comment on the timeline and projected cost to fix any damage.
I asked how parents have been responding.
Artman says it's mostly positive and parents just want to know how they can help.
She attributes that, partially, to Joppa Maple Grove Schools being at risk of annexation into Massac County Schools earlier this year.
More details on the extent of the damage and potential black mold will come in another special called meeting Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. in the Joppa High School cafeteria.
Summit Environmental Services and Leading Edge Restoration, the agency assessing the damage, will be there to provide an update.