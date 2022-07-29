MARION, KY — Thursday night, Marion, Kentucky, city leaders were set to discuss more specifics about short-term sustainable solutions for the city amid an ongoing water crisis.
But that meeting was called off due to the death of a council member, Phyllis Sykes.
Meanwhile, the work to get water to citizens never stops.
“Marion is a small town, and small towns are generally not set up to be in crisis mode for near three months,” said City Administrator Adam Ledford. “We are really asking people to be patient and hold on. We thank them for their efforts.”
Efforts to keep clean water in residents’ hands never stops. The city is still under a boil-water advisory. At the old National Guard Armory, bottled water distribution is still going strong. Now, families can grab 9 gallons per family member.
“Just keep conserving water,” said Danielle Duncan with the City of Marion. “The citizens are doing amazing in this town, and it’s showing.”
Right now the Kentucky National Guard is only helping with water distribution. Two private contractors are working hard to haul raw water into City Lake.
“We are actually trying to make a little dent in the lake with the contracted haulers,” Crittenden County Emergency Management Director Jason Hurley said. “We have got enough to fight the evaporation rate plus some.”
Ledford said he believes water hauling will eventually stop and they’ll rely more on rain in the fall and connections with other towns.
“Everyone wants it solved, and they want it solved yesterday,” said Ledford. “Quite honestly, you wouldn’t have wanted us to solve it yesterday, because the options we had yesterday aren’t even on the table by today because we’ve done our work to find even better options.”
It seems people who live in the city are doing their part. Usage shows Marion has cut back from 5 million to 6 million gallons down to 3 million to 4 million gallons.
Cody Kirby is with Rural Water. He said he’s logged 220 hours of work this month. “It looks to have slowed down quite a bit,” He said. “I think a lot of that has to do with commercial restaurants and others being hooked up to supply tanks.”
As for those businesses, some of them have taken quite a hit.
“I have been told some our local restaurants have seen as much as a 60% decline in business right now,” Crittenden County Chamber of Commerce President Shanna West said.
West said she believes Marion’s business community needs a pep talk, and she’s calling for support.
“I am asking for some help now,” said West. “I challenge our neighbors. I want to see busloads of people come in. I want you to visit. I want you to shop, and I want you to eat here,” she said.
Almost every Marion business is very much open, and others are making plans to reopen. As for that city council meeting, members are looking at holding a special meeting next Tuesday night.