MARION, KY — City leaders call it an ever-changing and stressful situation-when it comes to how many days of water are left, they're moving backwards.
The situation stems from late April when the city was forced to drain Lake George after city leaders say an irreparable leak and a sinkhole formed.
According to the city, a controlled breach was administered in order to prevent a bigger catastrophe to the surrounding area.
As of Thursday, the city assessed they had just eight days of water left.
"A lot of things go into the equation," said City Administrator Adam Ledford. "Of course one of those is the heat and any increases or decreases in the evaporation rate. Another is the volume of what people use and how that varies from day to day. You can also have leaks in the system that pop up and you have to deal with quickly."
Ledford also explained the National Guard lost a day of hauling water into City Lake as they found a safer route after an accident involving one of their tankers. They also switched from hauling water out of the Cumberland River to an area of Tradewater River near Providence instead.
City Administer Adam Ledford said the biggest help would come from above, in the form of rain.
"Our motions right now are taking every step we can to get up to something sustainable at a level where we are putting as much water into the system as we are using on a daily basis," said Ledford.
"Rain will make a big difference to us not only if we get it but how much we get. If we don't get rain this weekend it is very clear that next week we will be looking at quickly running to a boil water order and then have non-consumable water by early next week. It would be because if we are that low we are pulling from the bottom of the lake and what we would be pulling exceeds our ability to treat it."
As they pray for rain, the city looks for better a solution. They've started a proactive system to find leaks. They have also doubled the amount of water coming from the inner-connection with Crittenden-Livingston County. That's now up from 8 percent to 15 percent. Next week, they will also begin testing an underground source, the Lucille Mine.
"If it recharges and if that chemical process can be maintained it could be anything from a partial solution to a complete solution," said Ledford.
Meantime, most businesses in Marion have found a way to stay open, but some are losing business or have decided to temporarily close. Beavers Car Wash is one of those businesses. Kristi Beavers says she fears if the situation isn't resolved, they'll have to shut down for good.
"We are probably in the top ten water users in Marion," said Beavers. "This is our livelihood. We're literally laying down our livelihood for our community," she said.
Beavers said her father started the business as a gas station in 1960 and added the car wash later. He passed away in early May.
"He would be absolutely heart broken and so disappointed and frustrated if he knew that all this was happening and that all he built and this legacy for us to continue we may have to close completely," she said. "We love Marion we are not really agreeing or happy with the situation or how it was handled but we love Marion enough that we've actually closed our business for Marion."
Judge Executive Perry Newcom says he wants to remind people many businesses in Marion have gone to great lengths, adjusting their work day or bringing in tanks of water to be able to stay open. He says they need your business.
"Some people have stayed away I think because of this thinking that Marion isn't a good place to go but right now there are businesses open and they need now more than ever for people to come and support them," said Newcom.
As for water distribution, they are now accepting bottled water donations and they need volunteers. Distribution days will now be on Thursdays and Fridays from 9 am to Noon and 2 pm until 6 pm.