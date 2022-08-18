MARION, KY - The water crisis in Marion, Kentucky continues to impact neighborhoods, businesses and most importantly, every day people in the city.
In April, the city was forced to drain Lake George after a breach in its levee.
Lake George was the city's main water source.
The water drained and now, leaders and people there are having to adjust.
Conservation is the theme as the city works to get through the water crisis.
People like Tanya Milam are having to find creative ways to do simple things like washing the dishes.
"The germs that might be contaminating the water supply right now so when I think about foods that I'm eating that I'm trying to wash or the utensils that I use to eat with, then I've got to worry about making sure those are clean enough to use," said Milam.
The National Guard came for the short term but they're now out of the picture, and third party entities are hauling water to City Lake.
Now the City of Marion is looking for long-term solutions to help with the water crisis.
One of these solutions includes working closely with engineering firms like BFW in Paducah to test the water.
"Obviously our attention is turning much more towards the intermediate and long term scenarios," said Adam Ledford, the city administrator for Marion. "Just today, we met with BFW discussing where we were as far as the evaluation of Lake George and steps forward on Lake George."
But in the near future, Milam says it must be difficult for families who are trying to get by.
She's depending on disposable items for the time being.
"Some of them with small children this must be because with me, I can use paper plates, and paper cups and it's mainly my eating utensils that I'm having to wash," said Milam.
The state is continuing to evaluate the condition of the water.
This is to move away from the boil water advisory that's currently in place in Marion.
Leaders also say City Lake is just below the levee and is holding pretty well.
They say recent rain has also been helping with their water supply.