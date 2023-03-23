MARION, KY — Marion, Kentucky, Mayor D'Anna Browning issued an executive order Wednesday scaling back the city's water conservation restrictions. She says it's time to return to "a cautious normal" after a water crisis that began last spring.
The crisis began in April 2022, when the city breached the levee at Lake George in an effort to relieve pressure on the levee and prevent an uncontrollable breach. The lake was Marion's main water source, and breach led to a water shortage, and restrictions were put in place to conserve water.
In a Facebook post, the mayor says her executive order scales back the city's water conservation plan from "Stage 3" to "Minimum Standards." The order says Stage 3 is the most extreme level of conservation.
"What does this mean? It’s time to return to normal, but a cautious normal. Let’s get back to washing our vehicles, pressure washing, watering our yards, gardens and landscaping," Browning writes. "Leak detection, abundance of raw water and a levee repair plan in place are good reasons to lift the restrictions."
The executive order says water conditions have improved to the point that "the raw water supply the City has proven to be consistent and in such a quantity to provide for the current normal needs of the City's customers."
However, in her Facebook post, Browning does ask residents to continue to conserve water whenever possible, and she asks people who have larger swimming pools to call Marion City Hall before filling them. She also warns that restrictions may return if necessary.
"Please know that if we experience drought conditions again this summer, we will have to go back to tighter restrictions," Browning writes.
