MARION, KY — A city in west Kentucky continues to fight a water crisis. Not only that, people there have to pay an extra fee for an unrelated infrastructure project.
Marion, Kentucky, is looking at short and long-term solutions to the city's water problem after it breached the levee to Lake George — its main water source — back in April.
In addition, people there have to pay even more, because Marion has been working on a $19 million investment to improve wastewater treatment.
People in Marion have mixed responses. No one wants to pay more for their water because of the crisis. However, some say they're OK, considering the city is doing its part. Others are disappointed and say the bills are too high.
Along with those payments, they're having to pay the environmental fee to help improve the city's sewage system.
People say it can be a lot, especially during these financial times.
The city is continuing to take steps forward, but with the water crisis, people are facing higher water bills.
"It's to be expected," Colleen Whitworth says. "I mean, do I like it? No. I'm sure no one does, but we need water."
Whitworth has lived in Marion for eight years. While she wasn't able to fill up her pool this year, she's not mad about the bill increase. Her water bill increased by $20.
"Yes, I think they are, " Whitworth says. "I'm not upset about it. I mean, things happen every day, so you know, I'm really not upset about it. As long as they're still providing us with water, I still can take a shower, wash my clothes, dishes, I'm OK with it."
But others — like Amber Smith — are disappointed.
"It's outrageous," Smith says. "I mean, it really is."
In addition to the water crisis, there's an environmental fee attached to the water bills. That's because the city has been investing in improving the underground infrastructure to its sewer system after an order from the state of Kentucky. That's been going on for the past seven to eight years.
With the combination of the crisis and the infrastructure improvements, city leaders say one thing is important. "You want to get it right," Marion City Administrator Adam Ledford says. "And that means taking the right, proper steps. And if that takes an extra 30 days or an extra 45 days in their process to come to that conclusion, then you're better off spending that time now than find out 10 years from now you ended up making the wrong choice for the community."
But with all the fees, Smith says her water bill is a burden, especially because of inflation.
"With everything going up already, I mean, I'm on a fixed income," Smith says. "Groceries are higher. That money can be used for more groceries or more gas that's going up."
The city of Marion will be going through a shift in leadership. The city administrator's last day is next week. Additionally, the mayor and four council members are not running during the November election.
However, two council members are running for mayor — Donnie Arflack and D'Anna Browning.
AJ Valentine, who is not a council member, is also running for mayor.
The Delta Regional Authority — a federal-state partnership to improve the lives of people on the Mississippi Delta — announced that it will invest a little more than $1 million in Marion's wastewater treatment plant.