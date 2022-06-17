MARION, KY - "Are we going to have water next week?" Concerned people in Marion, Kentucky had a lot to say to city leaders.
This comes as the city says they have about 8 to 10 days left of water supply in its system and at Lake George.
"What's going to happen? We don't know. Are we going to have water next week?" said Heidi Boyd, a business owner.
That's the concern for many as Marion undergoes a citywide emergency declaration.
In April, the city had to drain Lake George after a breach in its levee.
At a city council meeting on Thursday, people said they want to hear more from the city.
"We need more notice," said Sharon McDonald, a business owner. "I think we're gonna need more updates than weekly. Weekly's not enough. 10 days of water supply is barely over a week. We could be in a really bad situation in much less time."
The city's focus now is to find other avenues of getting water.
They want to make sure people are also conserving water, too.
However, locals say they want to be notified.
They say some haven't even heard of the situation.
"Elderly people who don't necessarily subscribe to the newspaper," said Mallory Sutton, someone who lives in Marion. "People who don't have Facebook. There's people who've only found out this week about the water crisis."
For business owners like Wanda Olson, this is a matter of livelihood.
"Water is my life," said Olson. "That's my livelihood. I'm gonna have to know like they said, if I get bleach on somebody's hair and my water's gone, it's gone. Then their hairs gonna fall off their head. What am I going to do?"
At the meeting, city officials also established water conservation requirements.
For instance, no eating establishment, restaurant, hotel, café or cafeteria can serve drinking water unless expressly requested by the customer.
They will need to display notice of the policy as well.
City leaders say that while Marion has declared a citywide emergency, the state has yet to give the city an emergency declaration.